Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian Military Accused of Another Deadly Airstrike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Nigerian military aircraft, the CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder. © 2022 Wikimedia A deadly military airstrike in Kaduna state, Nigeria, on September 27 claimed the lives of 24 people and injured dozens more, according to media reports, which stated that the strike was intended for criminal gangs popularly referred to as bandits, but instead killed others. This incident follows a series of erroneous military airstrikes that have killed hundreds of people since 2017.Despite repeated calls for justice, accountability, and transparency, as well as demands for improvements…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
