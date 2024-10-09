Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fall is here: Why do some trees lose their leaves while others stay green?

By Charles Marty, Adjunct professor, Carbone boréal, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
The autumn has arrived and northeastern North America’s forests will soon grace us with a breathtaking palette of reds, yellows and golds. These vivid colours will then fade, giving way to bare branches…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the ‘social cost of carbon’ measurement can hide economic inequalities and mask climate suffering
~ Landmark UN Debate on Crimes against Humanity Treaty
~ Japan: Chinese Authorities Harass Critics Abroad
~ Singapore Moves Further Out of Step on Death Penalty
~ Sex machina: in the wild west world of human-AI relationships, the lonely and vulnerable are most at risk
~ Despite progress on poverty, Mexico’s first female president inherits a shaky economy
~ Google Deepmind founder shares Nobel prize in chemistry for AI that unlocks the shape of proteins
~ The Terminator at 40: James Cameron’s dark vision is more relevant than ever
~ Chagos Islands: how to ensure their coral reefs aren’t damaged as they return to Mauritius
~ Maths schools top the A-level rankings – and their students only study Stem subjects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter