Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Singapore Moves Further Out of Step on Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil for Malaysian national Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, at Speakers’ Corner in Singapore, April 25, 2022. © 2022 Rahman/AFP via Getty Images While several Asian governments have taken steps to reduce their reliance on capital punishment, Singapore marks the 22nd World Day Against the Death Penalty by continuing to execute death-row prisoners and muzzling anti-death penalty activists.The number of countries that have not abolished or imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in law or in practice has been shrinking.…


© Human Rights Watch -
