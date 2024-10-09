Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex machina: in the wild west world of human-AI relationships, the lonely and vulnerable are most at risk

By James Muldoon, Associate Professor in Management, University of Essex
A growing number of people (mostly men) find AI relationship apps addictive and alluring. So what are the likely effects of this technology on us as human beings?The Conversation


