Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google Deepmind founder shares Nobel prize in chemistry for AI that unlocks the shape of proteins

By Matthew Addicoat, Senior Lecturer in Functional Materials, Nottingham Trent University
The 2024 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists for their work on describing and predicting proteins with the help of computers. One half of the prize goes to David Baker from the University of Washington in the US “for computational protein design”, with the other half jointly awarded to Demis Hassabis and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sex machina: in the wild west world of human-AI relationships, the lonely and vulnerable are most at risk
~ Despite progress on poverty, Mexico’s first female president inherits a shaky economy
~ The Terminator at 40: James Cameron’s dark vision is more relevant than ever
~ Chagos Islands: how to ensure their coral reefs aren’t damaged as they return to Mauritius
~ Maths schools top the A-level rankings – and their students only study Stem subjects
~ Kamala Harris is suddenly embracing the media spotlight – but is it working?
~ Ultra-processed foods: we have the technology to turn them from foe into friend
~ Cambodia: journalist arrest signals false dawn for democracy as the country slides into authoritarianism
~ Fix the climate or appease the fossil fuel industry – we can’t do both
~ Machine learning cracked the protein-folding problem and won the 2024 Nobel Prize in chemistry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter