Human Rights Observatory

Maths schools top the A-level rankings – and their students only study Stem subjects

By Harry Richardson, PhD Candidate on Specialist Maths Schools in England, University of Leeds
The school that topped the Times newspaper’s A-Level rankings in 2024 only permits students to sit A-levels in three subjects: maths, further maths and physics. At King’s College London Mathematics School, 76.2% of students got an A* – and 99.5% of students achieved between A*-B.

King’s Maths School is a specialist mathematics school: a type of free…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
