Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: journalist arrest signals false dawn for democracy as the country slides into authoritarianism

By Sabina Lawreniuk, Principal Research Fellow, University of Nottingham
Mech Dara, an award-winning Cambodian journalist and one of the kingdom’s last remaining independent media voices, was arrested on Monday, September 30. He has been detained over a social media post for “incitement to disturb social security”, and faces up to two years in jail.

The news of Dara’s arrest has saddened and disturbed many within Cambodia and elsewhere. But it will have shocked few. Dara’s courageous journalism has made him a persistent thorn in the side of Cambodia’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
