Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Fix the climate or appease the fossil fuel industry – we can’t do both

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Britain ended more than 140 years of coal power when it closed its last generator in September.

Coal emits more heat-trapping gas to the atmosphere than any other fossil fuel, so its demise as a source of electricity is an unalloyed good for the climate. Yet, with another announcement a week later, the UK government has helped extend the reign of fossil fuels well into the 21st century.

This roundup of The Conversation's climate coverage comes from our award-winning





More
