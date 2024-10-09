Our new study shows life expectancy is stagnating for Australians under 50
By Sergey Timonin, Research Fellow in Demography, School of Demography, Australian National University
Tim Adair, Principal Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Australia has been known for having among the highest life expectancies in the world. But our new research shows that may only be true for older people, with those born after 1970 faring much worse.
