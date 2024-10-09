Tolerance.ca
DEA could reclassify marijuana to a less restrictive category – a drug policy expert weighs the pros and cons

By Chris Meyers, Adjunct Professor of Philosophy, George Washington University
Moving marijuana to a less restrictive category under the Controlled Substances Act poses benefits and potential risks. But no effective medicine is free from risks.The Conversation


