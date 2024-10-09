Tolerance.ca
Why did Japan’s new leader trigger snap elections only a week after taking office? And what happens next?

By Craig Mark, Adjunct Lecturer, Faculty of Economics, Hosei University
Japan’s scandal-tainted ruling party is losing credibility with the public. The new PM is hoping a quick election will catch the opposition off guard and solidify his party’s mandate.The Conversation


