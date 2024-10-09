Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Refugees in east Africa suffer from high levels of depression, making it harder to rebuild lives – new study

By Olivier Sterck, Senior Research Officer, University of Oxford
Julia R Pozuelo, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Harvard University
Maria Flinder Stierna, PhD candidate, Norwegian University of Life Sciences
Raphael Bradenbrink, PhD candidate, University of Oxford
By the end of 2023, more than 100 million people globally had been forced to flee their homes due to war, violence, fear of persecution, and human rights violations.

The majority are hosted in low- and middle-income countries, where many live in overcrowded camps or urban settlements, with limited access to food, employment and essential services.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why did Japan’s new leader trigger snap elections only a week after taking office? And what happens next?
~ Hong Kong police told a US tech firm to take down diaspora media site on national security grounds
~ The Australian government has introduced new cyber security laws. Here’s what you need to know
~ Haiti: Criminal Violence, Hunger Trapping Children
~ Global: UN General Assembly must open formal negotiations on Crimes Against Humanity Convention
~ Rushing or delaying decisions is linked to anxiety and depression in young people – study
~ Republicans once championed immigration in the US. Why has the party’s rhetoric – and public opinion – changed so dramatically?
~ What is special consideration for exams? How does it work?
~ Building companies feel they must sacrifice quality for profits, but it doesn’t have to be this way
~ How we partnered with local communities to halve skin sores among Aboriginal children in remote WA
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter