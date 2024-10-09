Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hong Kong police told a US tech firm to take down diaspora media site on national security grounds

By Hong Kong Free Press
Flow HK's editor said police suspected the media outlet of committing offences including secession, subversion, and collusion under the Beijing-imposed security law, as well as sedition under Article 23.


