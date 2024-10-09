Tolerance.ca
The Australian government has introduced new cyber security laws. Here’s what you need to know

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
The Albanese government today introduced long-awaited legislation to parliament which is set to revolutionise Australia’s cyber security preparedness.

The legislation, if passed, will be Australia’s first standalone cyber security act. It’s aimed at protecting businesses and consumers from the rising tide of cyber crime.

So what are the key provisions, and will it be enough?

What’s in the new laws?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
