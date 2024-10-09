Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Criminal Violence, Hunger Trapping Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 17-year-old Carrefour resident, associated with a criminal group, stands on a terrace, gazing out over the horizon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 2024. © 2024 Nathalye Cotrino/Human Rights Watch Hundreds, if not thousands, of children in Haiti, driven by hunger and poverty, have in recent months joined criminal groups, where they are forced into illegal activities and face abuse.Criminal groups have increased recruitment of children as a response to the law enforcement operations of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission and the Haitian National Police.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
