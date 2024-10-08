Hysterectomy is more common, and occurs at younger ages, for women with less education
By Erin A. Brennand, Gynecologist & Associate Professor, University of Calgary
Natalie V. Scime, Medical Student & Epidemiologist, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Women in Alberta with a high school diploma or less have nearly double the rate of hysterectomies than those with a university degree, raising questions about social disparities in medical care.
