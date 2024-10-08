Harris proposes that Medicare cover more in-home health care, filling a large gap for older Americans and their caregivers
By Jane Tavares, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Marc Cohen, Mel King Fellow, MIT CoLab; Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
Her proposal is aimed at easing the burden for family caregivers. She says that negotiating lower drug prices for Medicare could cover the cost of this expansion of benefits for older Americans.
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024