Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harris proposes that Medicare cover more in-home health care, filling a large gap for older Americans and their caregivers

By Jane Tavares, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston, UMass Boston
Marc Cohen, Mel King Fellow, MIT CoLab; Clinical Professor of Gerontology and Co-Director LeadingAge LTSS Center, UMass Boston
Her proposal is aimed at easing the burden for family caregivers. She says that negotiating lower drug prices for Medicare could cover the cost of this expansion of benefits for older Americans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is sustainable development possible? Only if we take a unified approach
~ Hysterectomy is more common, and occurs at younger ages, for women with less education
~ How engineering can support more inclusive hockey leagues and bolster innovation
~ Everybody wants this – what makes a great TV kiss?
~ We shouldn’t lock up young offenders with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Here are the alternatives
~ The renewable energy hidden in our wastewater ponds – here’s how it could work
~ UN rights chief warns of ‘widespread and systematic’ torture of Ukrainian POWs
~ Unprecedented peril: disaster lies ahead as we track towards 2.7°C of warming this century
~ Republicans once championed immigration in the US. Now, under Trump, an ugly nativism has been normalised
~ What are the limits of free speech? We may have arrived at them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter