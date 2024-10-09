Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: UN General Assembly must open formal negotiations on Crimes Against Humanity Convention

By Amnesty International
UN Member States should support a resolution to promptly begin formal negotiations of a Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity, with the aim of strengthening the international justice framework and vastly reducing safe havens from investigation and prosecution for perpetrators, said Amnesty International today. The organization’s call comes as the UN […] The post Global: UN General Assembly must open formal negotiations on Crimes Against Humanity Convention appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Republicans once championed immigration in the US. Why has the party’s rhetoric – and public opinion – changed so dramatically?
~ What is special consideration for exams? How does it work?
~ Building companies feel they must sacrifice quality for profits, but it doesn’t have to be this way
~ How we partnered with local communities to halve skin sores among Aboriginal children in remote WA
~ How do you stop elephant herds from trashing crops and trees? Target sensitive nostrils with a ‘scent fence’
~ Sydney Dance Company’s momenta – a breathtaking study in perpetual motion
~ Fatima Payman’s new Australia’s Voice party to appeal to the ‘unheard’
~ Is sustainable development possible? Only if we take a unified approach
~ Hysterectomy is more common, and occurs at younger ages, for women with less education
~ How engineering can support more inclusive hockey leagues and bolster innovation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter