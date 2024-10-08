Unprecedented peril: disaster lies ahead as we track towards 2.7°C of warming this century
By Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
William Ripple, Distinguished Professor and Director, Trophic Cascades Program, Oregon State University
All of human civilisation emerged during unusually benign climate conditions. As temperature records fall and climate damage intensifies, we are beginning to see what happens when we leave it behind.
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024