Five years after the Estallido Social, the start of legal proceedings against police commanders could be a milestone in the fight for justice

By Amnesty International
Today marked the formal beginning of the criminal investigation against three people who served as senior Carabineros commanders during the political repression of protests in 2019. Under their leadership, two people died at the hands of the police and thousands suffered serious injuries, including irreversible eye damage.


