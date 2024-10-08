Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Montana’s ‘last rural Democrat’ survive another election?

By Lee Banville, Professor and Director of the School of Journalism, University of Montana
Montanans used to split tickets, voting for Democrats and Republicans. Growing partisanship looks likely to kill that tradition, which may mean Democratic Sen. Jon Tester loses his reelection bid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘No antidote for bad polls’: Recalling the New York Times’ 1956 election experiment in shoe-leather reporting
~ Is it COVID-19? Flu? At-home rapid tests could help you and your doctor decide on a treatment plan
~ How foreign operations are manipulating social media to influence your views
~ Trump and Harris are sharply divided on science, but share common ground on US technology policy
~ Six ways to holiday like an old-school travel journalist – without using the internet
~ Mounjaro will soon be available as a weight loss treatment on the NHS – here’s what that means for patients
~ UN extends Kenyan policing mission in Haiti in futile attempt to tackle gangs
~ Turkey’s plan to recycle more has made life hard for its informal waste pickers
~ How discovering the power of allusion enabled me to write better rap music
~ Can visiting genocide memorials make you more empathic?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter