Is it COVID-19? Flu? At-home rapid tests could help you and your doctor decide on a treatment plan
By Julie Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of RADx Tech, Emory University
Wilbur Lam, Chief Innovation Officer, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Pediatric Technology Center; Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
A fever and a nasty cough can be symptoms of a range of respiratory illnesses. An antigen test that narrows down the culprits can speed up diagnosis and recovery.
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024