Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six ways to holiday like an old-school travel journalist – without using the internet

By Masood Khodadadi, Reader (Associate Professor) in Tourism, Culture and Society, University of the West of Scotland
We all want to get the most out of our holidays, which is why we so often turn to online “top things to see” lists, or TikTok recommendations of a destination’s best sights and eateries.

But as useful as these strategies can be, using the internet to plan every detail of your travel omits the essence of discovery – the very thing that made pre-internet travel journalism so thrilling to read.

These six tips explain how you can explore a new place like an old-school travel journalist or an explorer from a bygone era. They’ll enable you to look up from your phone, and discover…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘No antidote for bad polls’: Recalling the New York Times’ 1956 election experiment in shoe-leather reporting
~ Can Montana’s ‘last rural Democrat’ survive another election?
~ Is it COVID-19? Flu? At-home rapid tests could help you and your doctor decide on a treatment plan
~ How foreign operations are manipulating social media to influence your views
~ Trump and Harris are sharply divided on science, but share common ground on US technology policy
~ Mounjaro will soon be available as a weight loss treatment on the NHS – here’s what that means for patients
~ UN extends Kenyan policing mission in Haiti in futile attempt to tackle gangs
~ Turkey’s plan to recycle more has made life hard for its informal waste pickers
~ How discovering the power of allusion enabled me to write better rap music
~ Can visiting genocide memorials make you more empathic?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter