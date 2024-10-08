Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey’s plan to recycle more has made life hard for its informal waste pickers

By Tulin Dzhengiz, Lecturer in Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
Turkey’s 500,000 or so informal waste pickers carry out around 80% of the recycling in the country. These workers, who are also known as çekçekçi, are essential for separating out waste in a country where this is rarely done at source.

But their lives are precarious.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
