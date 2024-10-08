Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How discovering the power of allusion enabled me to write better rap music

By Paul Stephen Adey, Rap Lyricist and Lecturer in Music Performance at Confetti Institute of Creative Technology, Nottingham Trent University
For the first half of my music career, I never fully considered the technical aspects of the art form I practised. Up until my mid-30s, I’d been driven to pen lyrics by a compelling sense of advancement and peer recognition – to achieve some form of artistic acclaim in the UK rap genre.

When thinking back to this earlier time, I imagine myself as being completely immersed in a darkness of my own ignorance, scrabbling around for passages and phrases without any real understanding of how and why these elements of the craft meant so much to me.

As a mature student – during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘No antidote for bad polls’: Recalling the New York Times’ 1956 election experiment in shoe-leather reporting
~ Can Montana’s ‘last rural Democrat’ survive another election?
~ Is it COVID-19? Flu? At-home rapid tests could help you and your doctor decide on a treatment plan
~ How foreign operations are manipulating social media to influence your views
~ Trump and Harris are sharply divided on science, but share common ground on US technology policy
~ Six ways to holiday like an old-school travel journalist – without using the internet
~ Mounjaro will soon be available as a weight loss treatment on the NHS – here’s what that means for patients
~ UN extends Kenyan policing mission in Haiti in futile attempt to tackle gangs
~ Turkey’s plan to recycle more has made life hard for its informal waste pickers
~ Can visiting genocide memorials make you more empathic?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter