Can visiting genocide memorials make you more empathic?
By Magnus Linden, Associate professor of psychology, Lund University
Fredrik Björklund, Professor of psychology, Lund University
George R. Wilkes, Director, Relwar Project, King's College London
Each year, people visit museums and memorial sites as part of educational interventions organised around the remembrance of a genocide or an atrocity. Many schools visit a concentration camp as part of Holocaust education, such as Auschwitz-Birkenau. Others travel to memorial sites associated with other genocides, such as the massacre of Muslim men fleeing Srebrenica in Bosnia or the Tuol Sleng genocide…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024