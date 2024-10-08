Africa’s Great Green Wall will only combat desertification and poverty by harnessing local solutions
By Jeremy Allouche, Professor in Development Studies, Institute of Development Studies
Élie Pédarros, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Newcastle University
In the rural village of Téssékéré, the increasing number and intensity of droughts linked to climate change is making the lives and livelihoods of the local Fulani communities increasingly vulnerable. Here, in the northern Sahel desert region of Senegal (known as the Ferlo), the pastoral population walks over dry, dusty ground with their livestock in search of grazing areas and working borehole water pumps. In favourable years, these farmers can stay in the fields around their local borehole, but climate change…
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024