Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rushing or delaying decisions is linked to anxiety and depression in young people – South African study

By Eugene Lee Davids, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
Each day we make thousands of decisions, starting with what to have for breakfast and what to wear. We make so many decisions that we don’t keep count.

But it’s important to understand the way we make choices. This is because the approach we take can influence our mental health.

Over the last eight years, I’ve been researching how young people (15-25) make decisions – especially decisions that have an impact on their mental health. Mental health is a major health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
