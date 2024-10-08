Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kenya’s laws make it a crime to attempt suicide – this hurts vulnerable people

By Linnet Ongeri, Principal Clinical Research Scientist, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
One in every 100 deaths globally is by suicide. Each year, more than 700,000 people die by suicide. A staggering 77% of suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries, with the African region bearing the highest burden at a rate of 11.2 deaths per 100,000…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
