A geomagnetic storm has hit Earth – a space scientist explains what causes them

By Amoré Elsje Nel, Applied Geomagnetic Researcher, South African National Space Agency
A geomagnetic storm lit up the night sky in parts of the US during the first weekend in October. South Africa’s National Space Agency (Sansa) told reporters that the storm had originated from a solar flare “that erupted from sunspot 3842 on October 3”. It…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
