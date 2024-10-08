Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swing state voters along the Great Lakes love cleaner water and beaches − and candidates from both parties have long fished for support there

By Mike Shriberg, Professor of Practice & Engagement, School for Environment & Sustainability, University of Michigan
For decades, presidential candidates from both major parties have committed to cleaning up and protecting the Great Lakes. Here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
