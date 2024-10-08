Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Danielle Wood on the keys to growing Australia’s weak productivity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
“Productivity” might sound a nerdy word to many, but improving it is vital for a more affluent life for Australians in coming years. At the moment it is languishing.

Investigating ways in which our national productivity can be improved is at the heart of the work of the Productivity Commission, headed by Danielle Wood.

Wood is an economist and former CEO of the Grattan Institute. Picked by Treasurer Jim Chalmers for the PC job, she has already acquired a reputation for being willing to express forthright views, even when they don’t suit the government. She joins us today…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Partisanship dominates as federal parliament fights over Middle East war
~ When medicines don’t work: eliminating neglected tropical diseases will reduce drug resistance – a win for all
~ AI revolution: The next frontier for African business
~ What is amortisation, and what does it have to do with Peter Dutton’s nuclear proposal?
~ Australia will protect a vast swathe of the Southern Ocean, but squanders the chance to show global leadership
~ 700 million plastic bottles: we worked out how much microplastic is in Queensland’s Moreton Bay
~ Azerbaijan: Vicious Assault on Government Critics
~ COP29: States must press Azerbaijani authorities to end assault on civil society
~ Productivity is often mistaken for wages. What does it really mean? How does it work?
~ Manawanui sinking: an expert explains why a speedy cleanup will be crucial – and the main challenges ahead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter