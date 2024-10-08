Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI revolution: The next frontier for African business

By Guest Contributor
"Africa currently represents 2.5 percent of the global AI market. However, according to a recent GSMA report, emerging application of AI could boost the continent’s economic growth by USD 2.9 trillion by 2030 ..."


Read complete article

© Global Voices
