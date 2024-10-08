Tolerance.ca
Australia will protect a vast swathe of the Southern Ocean, but squanders the chance to show global leadership

By Andrew J Constable, Adviser, Antarctica and Marine Systems, Science & Policy, University of Tasmania
The Albanese government has today declared stronger protections for the waters around Heard Island and McDonald Islands, one of Australia’s wildest, most remote areas. The marine park surrounding the islands will be extended by 310,000 square kilometres, quadrupling its size.

Announcing the decision, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Heard Island and McDonald Islands – about 4,000 kilometres southwest of Perth – are a “unique and extraordinary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
