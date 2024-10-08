Tolerance.ca
An unbroken night’s sleep is a myth. Here’s what good sleep looks like

By Amy Reynolds, Associate Professor in Clinical Sleep Health, Flinders University
Claire Dunbar, Research Associate, Sleep Health, Flinders University
Gorica Micic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Clinical Psychologist, Flinders University
Hannah Scott, Research Fellow in Sleep Health, Flinders University
Nicole Lovato, Associate Professor, Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health, Flinders University
It’s normal to wake up several times during the night, even if you don’t remember it. But feeling sleepy during the day could be a sign there’s something else going on.The Conversation


