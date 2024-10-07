Tolerance.ca
Hurricane Milton explodes into a powerful Category 5 storm as it heads for Florida − here’s how rapid intensification works

By Zachary Handlos, Atmospheric Science Educator, Georgia Institute of Technology
Ali Sarhadi, Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Science, Georgia Institute of Technology
Milton’s fast spin-up in the Gulf of Mexico was one of the most rapid intensifications on record. Two scientists who study hurricanes explain why this happens and what’s changing.The Conversation


