Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Ecocide’ is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine. It should be one of the crimes tried in the International Criminal Court

By Renéo Lukic, Professeur titulaire de relations internationales, Université Laval
Sophie Marineau, Doctorante en histoire des relations internationales, Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain)
Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has been waging simultaneous wars in Ukraine: a conventional one, hybrid or cyber warfare, and one against the environment, or “ecocide.”

Ecocide, used as a weapon of war, takes place alongside the systematic destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure and energy network. But ecocide is not just the collateral damage of conventional warfare; in the case of Ukraine, its aim is to make the country’s regions uninhabitable for civilian life.

Russia is making sure that it harmsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The youth-led research giving voice to teen mothers in Uganda
~ One of science’s greatest achievements: how the rapid development of COVID vaccines prepares us for future pandemics
~ Many stable atoms have ‘magic numbers’ of protons and neutrons − 75 years ago, 2 physicists discovered their special properties
~ Failure to launch: why the Albanese government is in trouble
~ People believe lab animals have less mental capacity than other animals, research shows
~ Ocean protection accounts for 10% of fish in the world’s coral reefs – but we could save so much more
~ Still with the Tony Soprano memes? Young audiences are watching the series with fresh eyes
~ I think my child might need a tutor. What do I need to consider first?
~ ‘Primal and indifferent’: a puma prowls Tasmania’s forests in Robbie Arnott’s wild eco-Western
~ South Africa’s unity government is being tested – the toppling of a mayor in a key city exposes faultlines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter