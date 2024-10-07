Wealthier Canadians live longer and are less likely to be dependent as they age, new research finds
By Marie-Louise Leroux, Professeure titulaire en Sciences Economiques, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Marie Connolly, Professor of Economics, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Low-income individuals face a double penalty: they are both more likely to need long-term care and they are less financially equipped to bear the associated costs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 7, 2024