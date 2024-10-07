Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Football acts like referees are the issue but they are just following the rules

By Daniel Hough, Professor of Politics, University of Sussex
Football seems to have a problem with referees. Barely a weekend goes by without someone – a manager, a player, a pundit – making it abundantly clear that many of those who officiate are (apparently) not very good at their jobs.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, for example, was furious with referee Michael Oliver for sending off Leandro Trossard during his side’s top-of-the-table clash with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We’ve worked out a way of understanding how microbial communities shape life on Earth
~ Chagos islands: what the UK-Mauritius agreement means for displaced Chagossians
~ Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda – what you need to know
~ No time for a holiday? A ‘workation’ could be the answer
~ Can Kemi Badenoch claim to have ‘become working class’ while working in McDonald’s – and why would she want to?
~ Whale sharks on collision course as warming seas may force them into shipping lanes – new study
~ Too good to be true? New study shows people reject freebies and cheap deals for fear of hidden costs
~ A venue debacle at cricket's Caribbean Premier League shines a spotlight on how ‘the biggest party in sport’ is run
~ Who is Freeman Mbowe? Why Tanzania’s ruling party is targeting the opposition leader
~ Colleges could benefit from taking a data-driven look at hostility toward Jews on campus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter