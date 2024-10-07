Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No time for a holiday? A ‘workation’ could be the answer

By Mariachiara Barzotto, Senior Lecturer in Management Strategy and Organisation, University of Bath
Working from a holiday destination, for those lucky enough to be able to do it, can be a productive break from the daily grind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
