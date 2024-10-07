Colleges could benefit from taking a data-driven look at hostility toward Jews on campus
By Graham Wright, Associate Research Scientist, Maurice & Marilyn Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies, Brandeis University
Leonard Saxe, Professor of Contemporary Jewish Studies and Social Policy, Brandeis University
As colleges and universities grapple with antisemitism on campus, research reveals that views on Jews and Israel are more complex than current debates would make them seem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 7, 2024