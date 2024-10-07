Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution inside Philly’s subway is much worse than on the streets

By Kabindra Shakya, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Villanova University
Aimee Eggler, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Villanova University
The air quality in the City Hall subway station in downtown Philadelphia is much worse than on the sidewalks directly above the station. That is a key finding of our new study published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

We are an environmental scientist and a biochemist who assessed the air quality…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
