Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

October 7 one year on: the horror of the Hamas terror attack haunts Israel and still guides its security policy

By Ori Wertman, Research fellow, Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, University of South Wales
One year ago the people of Israel experienced the biggest atrocity they have known since their state was founded. October 7 was a day that would completely change the perspective of its people about the future security of their country. And it would bring grim reminders of the past, not only to Israel, but to Jewish people around the world.

The attack began on a Saturday morning, the holiday of Simchat Torah, at 6:29 am. Hamas launched approximately 4,300 rockets towards central and southern Israel. An Israeli military probe found that, under cover of the rocket barrage, roughly


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
