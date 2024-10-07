Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Durga Puja festival: where it originated and how it’s celebrated

By Simona Cosentino, PhD Candidate in Architecture and Global Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
Every October, Kolkata, the “city of joy” and capital of West Bengal in India, lights up to celebrate Durga Puja. The festival is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Durga – daughter, mother, warrior and defeater of demons.

Durga Puja is an extraordinary example of intangible cultural heritage. It merges religious significance and secular messages, old artistic practices and new artistic innovations. In 2021, it was inscribed in the UNESCO…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
