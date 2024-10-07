Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The extraordinary life of Alfred Nobel

By Jonas F. Ludvigsson, Professor, Dept of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet
The Nobel prizes may be one of the most famous and prestigious awards in the world – but who was the man behind them? As I explain in my lectures about Alfred Nobel, the inventor and entrepreneur has left a lasting legacy with the annual prizes he established in 1901 for physics,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When did class stop predicting who people vote for in Britain? Know Your Place podcast
~ October 7 one year on: the horror of the Hamas terror attack haunts Israel and still guides its security policy
~ Durga Puja festival: where it originated and how it’s celebrated
~ Books that shook the business world: Talking About Machines by Julian E. Orr
~ Meet the microbes that transform toxic carbon monoxide into valuable biofuel
~ View From The Hill: Fatima Payman promises PM ‘a full body contact competition’
~ Israel/OPT: One year on from 7 October need to ensure a ceasefire and release of hostages more pressing than ever
~ Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Impede Fleeing Civilians, Aid
~ SBS’s Four Years Later is an immigrant love story that pushes the boundaries of onscreen representation
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Expert Monitor on Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter