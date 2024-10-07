Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: One year on from 7 October need to ensure a ceasefire and release of hostages more pressing than ever

By Amnesty International
Monday 7 October 2024 marks a year since the horrific attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and around 250 abducted. It also marks one year since the start of an ongoing devastating Israeli onslaught that has killed more than 41,500 people and forcibly […] The post Israel/OPT: One year on from 7 October need to ensure a ceasefire and release of hostages more pressing than ever appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
