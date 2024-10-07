Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Impede Fleeing Civilians, Aid

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Israeli airstrikes on the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on October 4, 2024, are impeding civilians trying to flee and disrupting humanitarian operations, Human Rights Watch said today. The situation places civilians at grave risk.The Israeli military released a statement on October 4 indicating that the Masnaa border crossing was attacked because Hezbollah was using it to transfer weapons. An Israeli attack on a legitimate military target may still be unlawful if it can be expected to cause immediate civilian harm disproportionate to the anticipated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View From The Hill: Fatima Payman promises PM ‘a full body contact competition’
~ Israel/OPT: One year on from 7 October need to ensure a ceasefire and release of hostages more pressing than ever
~ SBS’s Four Years Later is an immigrant love story that pushes the boundaries of onscreen representation
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Expert Monitor on Russia
~ NASA is launching a major mission to look for habitable spots on Jupiter’s moon Europa
~ Sound and abundance shape the poetic vision of Judith Beveridge
~ Is owning a dog good for your health?
~ Why a portrait of a former NRL great could spark greater concussion awareness in Australia
~ Kamala Harris maintains narrow lead in key states in US presidential race
~ People don’t like a ‘white saviour’, but does it affect how they donate to charity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter