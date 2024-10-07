Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SBS’s Four Years Later is an immigrant love story that pushes the boundaries of onscreen representation

By Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
SBS’s new romantic drama Four Years Later comes in the middle of an eventful week for cultural diversity in the Australian media.

On one hand, there was a scathing review that revealed systemic racism across the ABC. On the other, there was the release of Media Diversity Australia's Race…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
