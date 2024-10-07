Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Expert Monitor on Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Defendants Alexander Dotsenko (L) and Anastasia Dyudyayeva, in a courtroom hearing accused of incitement to terrorism for leaving anti-war notes in a supermarket, St. Petersburg, Russia, July 18, 2024. © 2024 Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo Russia’s human rights situation has been deteriorating for years, but in the two years since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the authorities’ campaign of repression has accelerated alarmingly. Reporting to the UN Human Rights Council last month, the UN special rapporteur on Russia captured this pointedly,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
