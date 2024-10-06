Tolerance.ca
Kamala Harris maintains narrow lead in key states in US presidential race

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling shows the Democrat and Republican nominees remain in a tight race. The same can’t be said for the Queensland state election, where the LNP is polling strongly ahead of the Labor government.The Conversation


